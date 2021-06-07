New mechanism to ensure transparency in next elections: Fawad
03:49 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
New mechanism to ensure transparency in next elections: Fawad
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Monday announced that the next general election will take place under a new mechanism to ensure transparency.

Speaking after a meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the use of electronic voting machines and internet voting, the ruling party leader said the government is discussing the features of this new mechanism with the federal body and also presenting the same at the Parliament.

He was talking to the media along with Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Dr. Babar Awan, and Shahzad Akbar. Fawad added that Minister discussed the proposed legislation for electoral reforms with the ECP officials.

The government has proposed forty-nine amendments in the Electoral Reforms Bill tabled in the National Assembly in October last year, and they shared its details with the ECP.

It was decided that the Ministry of Science and Technology will present a demonstration on the electronic machine to the ECP, and then the Election Commission can appoint a consultant to get his opinion on the matter, he added.

The incumbent government has promised to provide the right to franchise to overseas Pakistanis, who have a key role in the national development. Adding that, a report in this regard has been presented to the ECP.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz while speaking in a media briefing said its Prime Minister's vision to ensure transparency in the elections in a bid to strengthen the democracy.

