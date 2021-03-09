Pakistan all set to go for EVM technology in next General, Senate elections
06:07 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Pakistan all set to go for EVM technology in next General, Senate elections
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to use electronic voting machines (EVM) in next general and Senate polls in order to ensure transparency.

The premier expressed the resolve while chairing a cabinet meeting. Khan said that he will regularly take updates on the matter as well as giving the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari looted public money and laundered it to rich countries.

Referring to an international report, he said that $1,000 billion are laundered out of the poor countries to the rich countries every year.

He lamented that previous rulers weakened the relevant institutions to transfer illegally-gotten money abroad.

The prime minister added that such corrupt elements launched mega projects in the country just to get kickbacks in return. He said the inflation is increasing in the country due to the corruption of the previous rulers. 

