JUI-F’s Ghafoor Haideri denies receiving PTI’s offer for Senate deputy chairman seat

06:41 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JU-F) Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday rejected reports about receiving offer of the deputy chairman Senate seat from the ruling PTI.

Talking to media, he said that the offer if made had no worth because they did not accept the PTI government.

He also clarified that the JUI-F will accept the decisions made by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that the opposition parties are united.

Earlier, it emerged that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Defense Minister Pervez Khattak held a meeting with Haideri to discuss the upcoming polls for Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

After the meeting, Khattak, according to media, said that he had offered the JUI-F leader the seat of the deputy Senate chairman in return to support for Sanjrani, who has been nominated by the PTI for Senate chairmanship. 

