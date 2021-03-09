Gang selling fake prize bonds busted in Lahore
06:52 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – A gang allegedly involved in selling of fake prize bonds and forged currency was busted by police on Thursday.
The suspects have been identified as Muzaffar Bukhari, Rafaqat, Ali Shahbaz, and Arun Masih while fake prize bonds worth Rs2.1 million and currency worth thousands of rupees were recovered from their possession.
Police said that the suspects used to sell fake prize bonds and forged currency notes in the markets, Geo news reported.
A case has been registered against them, and they have been shifted to the investigation wing.
