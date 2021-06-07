Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl
Share
British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child - a baby girl.
A statement from the couple released on Sunday which read, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,"
"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family," the statement concluded.
Queen Elizabeth shared a sweet message on the birth of baby Lilibet Diana.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day. The couple released a black and white image of them under a tree smiling.
"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesman said, referring to the couple's son. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
Prince Harry lands first corporate job after ... 08:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Leaving the world shocked, Prince Harry has gone out of his way to corral some work of his own. Stepping into the ...
- British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolence after deadly train ...09:02 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan after Ghotki train ...08:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination attempt07:37 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train crash07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Forbes acknowledges Pakistan’s economic revival amid COVID-1907:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl04:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- ‘My name is Hira Mani and I am mother of Katrina Kaif’04:10 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Feroze Khan jumps to Alizeh Shah's defense after Yasir Nawaz’s ...03:33 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021