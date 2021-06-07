Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl
04:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child - a baby girl.

A statement from the couple released on Sunday which read, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," 

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family," the statement concluded.

Queen Elizabeth shared a sweet message on the birth of baby Lilibet Diana.

Earlier, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day. The couple released a black and white image of them under a tree smiling.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the spokesman said, referring to the couple's son. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

