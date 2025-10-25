Farah Yousaf responds to separation rumors from Iqrarul Hassan

LAHORE – Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Farah Yousaf recently spoke out regarding rumors of her separation from her husband Iqrarul Hassan.

For several days, rumors had been circulating on social media about the end of their relationship, but this was the first time Farah addressed the issue.

A follower on social media questioned Farah if she had separated from Iqrar, as her account now displayed the name “Farah Yousaf” instead of “Farah Iqrar.”

In response, Farah clarified, saying, “Many people know me by my father’s name, and I take pride in that. The name ‘Yousaf’ represents my father’s identity, and there is no relationship more valuable than that of a father. Sometimes I even think about updating my bio to ‘Farah Yousaf’ instead of ‘Farah Iqrar.'”

She went on to explain that due to verification issues with some of her older social media accounts, changing her name was not feasible, which is why the older name still appears on those platforms.

Farah rejected the rumors of separation, saying, “There has been no separation between us. People tend to create their own stories. Both names are significant to me, and I hold both with respect.”

She urged her fans not to believe in unverified news and to ignore such baseless rumors.