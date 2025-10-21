Actress Nargis performs Umrah, meets Maulana Tariq Jamil in Makkah

Former stage dancer and actress Nargis took all the women working at her beauty salon to perform Umrah with her.

During this spiritual journey, Nargis also met renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil in Makkah. Maulana Tariq Jamil has played a significant role in inspiring her transformation and growing inclination toward religion.

On Instagram, Nargis shared a video of their meeting, in which she is seen wearing an abaya and appearing as a completely changed person. In the video, she mentioned that she performed her first Hajj in 2006 alongside Maulana Tariq Jamil.

She added that it was a pleasure to meet him again after a long time and that listening to his sermon once more taught her many valuable lessons that she intends to apply in her life.

Expressing gratitude, Nargis thanked Maulana Tariq Jamil for his kindness and guidance toward religion and requested special prayers for herself, her children, and her husband.

Maulana Tariq Jamil praised her for arranging Umrah for her beauty salon staff, calling it a virtuous act, and prayed that Allah grants her steadfastness and strength to continue on the path of faith.