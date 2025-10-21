Ali Zafar honored as Cultural Icon at PALS 10th Anniversary Event

NEW YORK – Pakistani singer, actor, and humanitarian Ali Zafar was presented with the Cultural Icon Award by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society (PALS) during the society’s 10th Anniversary Scholarship Awards Dinner in New York City.

The award recognized Zafar as a versatile artist whose voice and vision have shaped the sound of a generation and for his significant contributions in promoting Pakistani arts on the global stage.

The event was attended by senior NYPD officials, members of the Pakistani-American community, diplomats, and cultural representatives from across the United States, highlighting the cross-cultural significance of the celebration.

Upon receiving the honor, Ali Zafar expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that art has the power to connect hearts across borders and that this recognition encourages him to continue using music as a bridge between cultures.

Through his Ali Zafar Foundation, the artist has actively supported initiatives in education, flood relief, and youth empowerment in Pakistan, further reinforcing his reputation as a humanitarian deeply committed to social causes alongside his artistic achievements.