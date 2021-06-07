‘My name is Hira Mani and I am mother of Katrina Kaif’
The comparison drawn between Bollywood and Lollywood counterparts is nothing new but considering the subtle animosity among the two states, things get interesting in such cases.

This time around, the gorgeous Hira Mani effortlessly paves her way to headlines with a gorgeous portrait of herself where she bores striking resemblance with B-town doll Katrina Kaif.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the DoBol star left the fans bedazzled as she posted beautiful pictures of herself.

Fans and followers flocked to the comment section as they showered her with compliments.

Amid the praises, a fan compared her to Katrina Kaif saying: “Is this Katrina Kaif or Hira Mani?”.

Amusingly enough, Hira replied to the comments saying: “Bro Katrina Kaif ki bhi maa. Who is Katrina Kaif? Mujhy kehtey hain Hira Mani” (Bro I am the mother of Katrina Kaif. Who is Katrina Kaif. People call me Hira Mani)

Hira Mani is the ultimate superwoman who juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

