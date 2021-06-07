Punjab announces exam schedule for classes 1-8
Web Desk
05:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Punjab announces exam schedule for classes 1-8
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday announced the schedule for exams of grades 1-8, as educational institutions across the country reopened today.

Taking to Twitter, Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas shared the schedule for the School Based Assessments (SBA).

According to the official notification, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18 to June 30. Report cards will be issued by July 10, as per the notification.

"Please follow SOPs issued by the government," read the notification.

Educational institutions reopened in Pakistan and in-person classes started from today as the third wave of Covid pandemic shows signs of easing with the positivity rate dipping to around 3 percent.

All schools in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and classes from grade-9 and above in Sindh started today. Students of each class would be allowed to come on alternate days with 50 percent attendance each day. The closure stemmed from rising in new infections that ended after 83 days.

Back to school: Educational institutions reopen ... 11:48 AM | 7 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Educational institutions reopened in the South Asian country and in-person classes started from today ...

More From This Category
Ben Dunk suffers injury in practice, undergoes ...
01:05 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: PCB announces schedule of remaining ...
03:09 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
PCB issues tentative schedule for remaining ...
11:03 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Pakistan considering relocating PSL6 again
07:34 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 10 others miss flight ...
03:15 PM | 30 May, 2021
PSL 2021: PCB allows Quetta Gladiators' Naseem ...
11:50 AM | 28 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in Turkey
06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr