Punjab announces exam schedule for classes 1-8

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday announced the schedule for exams of grades 1-8, as educational institutions across the country reopened today.

Taking to Twitter, Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas shared the schedule for the School Based Assessments (SBA).

According to the official notification, exams for students of grades 1-8 will be held from June 18 to June 30. Report cards will be issued by July 10, as per the notification.

"Please follow SOPs issued by the government," read the notification.

NOTIFICATION:

Scheduled dates for Exams from Grade 1 through Grade 8 is attached. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government. pic.twitter.com/bIyApDKGty — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 7, 2021

Educational institutions reopened in Pakistan and in-person classes started from today as the third wave of Covid pandemic shows signs of easing with the positivity rate dipping to around 3 percent.

All schools in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and classes from grade-9 and above in Sindh started today. Students of each class would be allowed to come on alternate days with 50 percent attendance each day. The closure stemmed from rising in new infections that ended after 83 days.