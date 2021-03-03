PSL 6 – Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings
Share
LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their HBL Pakistan Super League 6 match against Karachi Kings on Wednesday, said a press release.
Zalmi were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances. The team has been charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offenses.
Zalmi captain Shoaib Malik accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza and third umpire Ahsan Raza.
Kings won the match by six wickets – played at National Stadium – as they chased down 189-run target with three balls spare.
- Here are complete unofficial results of Senate Election 202109:53 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- PSL 6 – Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over-rate in match against ...09:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran Khan’s vote for Senate polls was also rejected?09:04 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ – ISPR releases teaser for Pakistan Day ...08:18 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- PTI govt to lose Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Pakistan's finance minister ...07:52 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Nauheed Cyrusi recreates Piya Basanti as the famous track turns 2007:00 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor shows her dance moves at beach party06:13 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over 'tax evasion'05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021