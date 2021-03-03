PSL 6 – Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

09:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
PSL 6 – Peshawar Zalmi fined for slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings
Share

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their HBL Pakistan Super League 6 match against Karachi Kings on Wednesday, said a press release.

Zalmi were found an over short of their target after taking into account time allowances. The team has been charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offenses.

Zalmi captain Shoaib Malik accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza and third umpire Ahsan Raza.

Kings won the match by six wickets – played at National Stadium – as they chased down 189-run target with three balls spare.

More From This Category
PSL 6, Match 14, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan ...
06:41 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
PSL 6 – Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 ...
06:01 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
First round matches decided in Hush Puppies ...
11:19 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Islamabad rout Sarfaraz-led Quetta by 6 wickets
11:01 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Nawaz grabs gross, Ahmed net title in Defence ...
10:49 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
Lahore Qalandars sign Digital Media Partnership ...
08:45 PM | 2 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff accused of plagiarism
07:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr