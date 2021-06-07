Tuwaiq 2 – Multinational joint air exercise kicks off in Saudi Arabia
A multinational joint air exercise ‘Tuwaiq 2’ involving several Arab countries kicked off on Sunday in Al-Kharj in central Saudi Arabia, the ministry of defense said.
Oman, the UAE, Jordan, and Egypt are taking part in the two-week-long exercise while Kuwait and Bahrain will be observers.
Maj. Gen. Mohsen bin Saeed Al-Zahrani, commander of the Prince Sultan Air Base, and heads of participating delegations witnessed the drills, which are underway.
The exercise “aims to ensure the highest levels of readiness, and achieve operational compatibility and integration,” the ministry said.
#فيديو_الدفاع— وزارة الدفاع 🇸🇦 (@modgovksa) June 6, 2021
انطلاق مناورات التمرين الجوي المشترك و المختلط #طويق 2 في القطاع الأوسط. pic.twitter.com/jD2uxQKzYR
Lt. Col. Mohammed Ibrahim bin Sufyan, commander of the drills, said that the air exercise will be conducted in different stages, including planning and implementing flights.
“The exercise aims to raise the operational and training readiness for tactical airdrops and raise the spirit of competition among the participants,” he added.
