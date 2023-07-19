Search

PakistanTop News

Blow to Imran Khan as Azam Khan records statement against PTI Chief over cypher controversy

Web Desk 01:51 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Blow to Imran Khan as Azam Khan records statement against PTI Chief over cypher controversy
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, who was missing from some time, made headlines as he accused former prime minister of using US cypher to create a false narrative against the military establishment and then opposition.

Azam Khan, known as a close aide of the PTI chairman, recorded his statement against PTI chairman accusing him of peddling a sham narrative about the US regime's cypher controversy.

In his statement, Azam Khan then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi already discussed the cypher with PTI chief, which latter termed as language blunder from Washington saying that cypher can now be manipulated for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition.

Khan allegedly used cypher to manipulate the public's attention towards foreign involvement in NCM by the opposition, Azam Khan said. He further mentioned that Imran Khan said to him that he will show the cypher in front of public and twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play victim card.

‘We just have to play with it’: Imran Khan’s audio leak about US cipher surfaces

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail in three terrorism cases 

12:56 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s special envoy to visit Kabul amid rising tensions over TTP safe havens in Afghanistan

11:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

10:32 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan joins TikTok

03:19 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

China rolls over $600 million loan to cash-strapped Pakistan

02:05 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

SC rejects AGP’s request for full court to hear pleas against civilians trial in military courts

12:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bat first against India

02:41 PM | 19 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19th July 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar after back-to-back blows in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.

During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.

On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.

PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 July 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Karachi PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Islamabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Peshawar PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Quetta PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sialkot PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Attock PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujranwala PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Jehlum PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Multan PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Bahawalpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Gujrat PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nawabshah PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Chakwal PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Hyderabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Nowshehra PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Sargodha PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Faisalabad PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585
Mirpur PKR 224,600 PKR 2,585

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: