Blow to Imran Khan as Azam Khan records statement against PTI Chief over cypher controversy

ISLAMABAD – Imran Khan’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, who was missing from some time, made headlines as he accused former prime minister of using US cypher to create a false narrative against the military establishment and then opposition.

Azam Khan, known as a close aide of the PTI chairman, recorded his statement against PTI chairman accusing him of peddling a sham narrative about the US regime's cypher controversy.

In his statement, Azam Khan then Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi already discussed the cypher with PTI chief, which latter termed as language blunder from Washington saying that cypher can now be manipulated for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition.

Khan allegedly used cypher to manipulate the public's attention towards foreign involvement in NCM by the opposition, Azam Khan said. He further mentioned that Imran Khan said to him that he will show the cypher in front of public and twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play victim card.