Search

PakistanTop News

NAB law amended through midnight ordinance, allowing anti-graft body to detain accused for 30 days

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 4 Jul, 2023
NAB law amended through midnight ordinance, allowing anti-graft body to detain accused for 30 days
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has promulgated the ordinance to amend the NAB National Accountability Bureau law, empowering the anti-graft watchdog to hold accused for a longer period.

Media reports claim that the government prepared a draft for the presidential ordinance, and the amended NAB law was implemented through the presidential ordinance in midnight on Tuesday.

The latest tweaks allow NAB to have physical remand for up to 30 days, and it give more powers to the chairman of the National Accountabiliy Bureau.

With the new changes, the NAB chairman can order the arrest of any person not assisting with authority during the probe.

Earlier, the Sharif-led government reduced the physical remand duration from 3 months to 2 weeks, while the previous amendment stripped off powers from the chairman to issue warrants.

Meanwhile, the new law of the anti-graft body could lead to the PTI chairman’s arrest as he arrives in the capital today on Tuesday. Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz hopes for breakthrough in IMF deal in ‘couple of days’

03:43 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

NA approves amended Finance Bill 2023

01:44 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

UN body says Cyclone Biparjoy killed four, displaced 85,000 people in Pakistan

12:40 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Senate approves amendment to disqualification law paving way for Nawaz Sharif's return to politics

10:51 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

02:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

PTI chairman’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah land scam case

02:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Naegleria alert: Lahore reports first case of deadly brain-eating ...

11:04 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 July 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs11 against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.

On Monday, Rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 04, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 204,600 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: