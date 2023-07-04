NAB law amended through midnight ordinance, allowing anti-graft body to detain accused for 30 days

ISLAMABAD – Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has promulgated the ordinance to amend the NAB National Accountability Bureau law, empowering the anti-graft watchdog to hold accused for a longer period.
Media reports claim that the government prepared a draft for the presidential ordinance, and the amended NAB law was implemented through the presidential ordinance in midnight on Tuesday.
The latest tweaks allow NAB to have physical remand for up to 30 days, and it give more powers to the chairman of the National Accountabiliy Bureau.
With the new changes, the NAB chairman can order the arrest of any person not assisting with authority during the probe.
Earlier, the Sharif-led government reduced the physical remand duration from 3 months to 2 weeks, while the previous amendment stripped off powers from the chairman to issue warrants.
Meanwhile, the new law of the anti-graft body could lead to the PTI chairman’s arrest as he arrives in the capital today on Tuesday. Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, Rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
