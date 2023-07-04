NAB law amended through midnight ordinance, allowing anti-graft body to detain accused for 30 days

ISLAMABAD – Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has promulgated the ordinance to amend the NAB National Accountability Bureau law, empowering the anti-graft watchdog to hold accused for a longer period.

Media reports claim that the government prepared a draft for the presidential ordinance, and the amended NAB law was implemented through the presidential ordinance in midnight on Tuesday.

The latest tweaks allow NAB to have physical remand for up to 30 days, and it give more powers to the chairman of the National Accountabiliy Bureau.

With the new changes, the NAB chairman can order the arrest of any person not assisting with authority during the probe.

Earlier, the Sharif-led government reduced the physical remand duration from 3 months to 2 weeks, while the previous amendment stripped off powers from the chairman to issue warrants.

Meanwhile, the new law of the anti-graft body could lead to the PTI chairman’s arrest as he arrives in the capital today on Tuesday. Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi in the Al-Qadir Trust case.