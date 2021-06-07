Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, brother to fly to space on Blue Origin’s first human flight

05:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, Monday announced that he will fly to space with his brother on his spacy company’s first human flight.

Taking to Instagram, Bezos wrote: “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend”.

His company named Blue Origin is also auctioning off a seat on the flight. The winner bidder will join the pair on the inaugural manned flight.

Jeff Bezos, who is one of the world's richest persons, has a net worth of $186.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Bidding for the remaining single seat on the New Shepard - the name of the Blue Origin vehicle - had reached $2.8m after Bezos announced his plan to fly to the space. The auction process will conclude on June 12.

On July 20th, New Shepard, which is able to land vertically on the ground after returning from space, will fly its first astronaut crew to space.

According to Blue Origin's website the company plans to launch its passengers more than 100km  above the Earth's surface, allowing them to experience microgravity. The six-berth capsule will return to Earth under parachutes.

The announcement of the first manned flight comes just two weeks after Bezos announces his plan to step down as CEO of Amazon, world’s leading online market.

Bezos would be the world's first billionaire to take a flight to space if the things go as planned. 

