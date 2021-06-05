Hira Mani faces backlash for wooing son into cheating during online exam

Lollywood diva Hira Mani loves to keep things transparent and drops regular updates on her family life on her social media handle.

This time around, the beautiful actress gave a sneak peek into motherhood and the mother-son bond.

Even though celebrities hide their vulnerabilities and highlight the brighter aspects of life, Hira is definitely a trendsetter as she gets bold enough to talk about a rather peculiar issue.

The DoBol star recently posted for her son and praised him for not falling to the temptation of cheating during his online exam, despite her encouraging him to do so.

"This is for you Ibrahim jo tum ne exam main cheating nahi ki mere kehnay pay bhe nahi ki I am so proud of you [This is for you Ibrahim, that you didn't cheat in your exam despite me telling you to do. I am so proud of you]," she wrote.

"Ghusa tou aya tha mujhey tum pay ker lete online exam tha kis ko pata lagta lekin chalo tumhari honesty pay ye appreciation post bunti hai for you for life [I was a little furious at you, you should have cheated, it was an online exam, no one would have found out. But never mind, you deserve an appreciation post for your honesty for life]", she added, alongside the picture of the duo.

People had a lot to say about this post. Here are some of the comments:

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, students in Pakistan and all around the globe have been undergoing an academic crisis. Unfortunately, online learning negatively supported children to somehow cheat during exams.

The Kashf star might have given a piece of bad advice to her son but the little one was wise enough to understand that cheating will have repercussions for his academic career in the long run.