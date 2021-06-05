Sindh Police set up internal accountability bureau

KARACHI – Sindh Police on Saturday set up an internal accountability bureau to investigate complaints against cops.

The bureau comprising 18 reputed police officials will be headed by Additional IG Farhat Junejo. Every officer would be assigned inquiries according to their ranks.

The accountability bureau will probe the complaints related to corruption, misuse of power and others against police officials.

The members of the newly established bureau are following:

DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik

DIG Imran Yaqub

DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui

SSP Tanvir Alam Odho

SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar

SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani

SSP Shad Ibne Masih

SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo

SSP Amjad Shaikh

SSP Tanvir Tunio

SSP Arif Aslam Rao

Sajid Amir Suddozai

SP Suhai Aziz Talpur

SP Zahida Parveen

ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudary

ASP Aleena Rajar

DSP Masood Akhtar Khan

Inspector Siraj Lashari

Following the establishment of the bureau, the Provincial Public Safety Police Commission has sent eight petitions to the AIG Operation against officials.

The officer had sent the complaints against police officials to the bureau.