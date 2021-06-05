Sindh Police set up internal accountability bureau
KARACHI – Sindh Police on Saturday set up an internal accountability bureau to investigate complaints against cops.
The bureau comprising 18 reputed police officials will be headed by Additional IG Farhat Junejo. Every officer would be assigned inquiries according to their ranks.
The accountability bureau will probe the complaints related to corruption, misuse of power and others against police officials.
The members of the newly established bureau are following:
DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik
DIG Imran Yaqub
DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui
SSP Tanvir Alam Odho
SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar
SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani
SSP Shad Ibne Masih
SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo
SSP Amjad Shaikh
SSP Tanvir Tunio
SSP Arif Aslam Rao
Sajid Amir Suddozai
SP Suhai Aziz Talpur
SP Zahida Parveen
ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudary
ASP Aleena Rajar
DSP Masood Akhtar Khan
Inspector Siraj Lashari
Following the establishment of the bureau, the Provincial Public Safety Police Commission has sent eight petitions to the AIG Operation against officials.
The officer had sent the complaints against police officials to the bureau.
