Sindh Police set up internal accountability bureau
Web Desk
10:24 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Sindh Police set up internal accountability bureau
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Police on Saturday set up an internal accountability bureau to investigate complaints against cops.

The bureau comprising 18 reputed police officials will be headed by Additional IG Farhat Junejo.  Every officer would be assigned inquiries according to their ranks.

The accountability bureau will probe the complaints related to corruption, misuse of power and others against police officials.

The members of the newly established bureau are following:

DIG Zulfiqar Ali Larik

DIG Imran Yaqub

DIG Muhammad Noman Siddiqui

SSP Tanvir Alam Odho

SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar

SSP Qamar Raza Jiskani

SSP Shad Ibne Masih

SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo

SSP Amjad Shaikh

SSP Tanvir Tunio

SSP Arif Aslam Rao

Sajid Amir Suddozai

SP Suhai Aziz Talpur

SP Zahida Parveen

ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudary

ASP Aleena Rajar

DSP Masood Akhtar Khan

Inspector Siraj Lashari

Following the establishment of the bureau, the Provincial Public Safety Police Commission has sent eight petitions to the AIG Operation against officials.

The officer had sent the complaints against police officials to the bureau.

No salaries for public servants as Sindh makes ... 06:02 PM | 3 Jun, 2021

KARACHI — Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial finance ministry to stop the salary of ...

More From This Category
Ferozsons Laboratories, KMC help Karachi ...
10:41 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Pakistan condemns custodian killing of youth by ...
08:47 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan’s PM Office shares special ...
08:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Punjab mulls digital nikah system
04:52 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Pakistan set to open first drive-thru vaccination ...
03:38 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
PM Imran wants developed nations to aid poor ...
03:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor arrested for 'raping' 5-year-old girl
09:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr