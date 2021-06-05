Ferozsons Laboratories, KMC help Karachi celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay 2021 by lighting Frere Hall green

KARACHI - To honor the importance of the environment for our health and well being, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, joined hands with the Karachi Municipal Corporation and citizens of Karachi to celebrate World Environment Day 2021 by turning the iconic monument Frere Hall, Karachi into a beacon of emerald green light on Saturday.

The activity aimed to rally public opinion for the protection and revival of our ecosystems and our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Osman Khalid Waheed, CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories, highlighted his organization’s concerns for the current Environmental scenario, “Climate change poses the single gravest threat to the health and the well-being of everyone on the planet. We are privileged to join KMC and Karachi’s civil society in raising awareness of this critical challenge for our current and future generations. ”

Mr. Laeeq Ahmad, Administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), said “We all have an unstated obligation towards our Environment. World Environment Day provides an opportunity to reflect on our actions and to commit and strive towards a healthier and greener environment. We are delighted to have the support of Ferozsons Laboratories for this important cause.”

Mr. Taha Saleem, DG Parks, KMC commenting on the initiative said, “World Environment Day is a reminder that we are the inheritors and custodians of our surroundings. Protecting our environment and keeping the planet green is the only path to ensuring our mental and physical well-being.”

This event was held to remind us of our collective commitment to the environment. The organizers hope that the government and citizens will reinforce their efforts to take on the challenges of climate change, reduce pollution levels and counter the ongoing threat of deforestation.