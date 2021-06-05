Watch: Range Rover runs over motorcyclist in Lahore, catches fire

LAHORE – A man driving a luxury vehicle was filmed dragging a motorcyclist to some distance after hitting him to the ground on Lahore's Canal Road.

A disturbing video of the incident doing rounds on social media shows a Range Rover driver committing the rash act in broad daylight in the Punjab capital.

As the video begins, the driver can be seen standing beside his vehicle after running over a motorcyclist. He then rams his vehicle into the safety wall along Canal Road in an attempt to flee the scene with the motorcyclist still stuck in the wheels.

At this time passersby can be seen rushing to the vehicle to rescue the victim. After people managed to rescue the motorcyclist, the driver, who can be seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, makes a second attempt to escape.

The video shows the driver dragging the motorbike stuck in the wheels along the road. As he reached near Barkat Market, his vehicle caught fire due to friction and sparks generated by the motorcycle dragging on the road.

According to reports, Garden Town police have arrested the man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The victim was shifted to hospital with broken legs.