FM Qureshi lashes out at Afghan NSA over undignified remarks against Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday lambasted said Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib over his maligning remarks against Pakistan, advising him to avoid using harsh language against Islamabad.

The foreign minister called out the Afghan official while addressing party worker in Multan. He said that NSA Mohib should be ashamed for his anti-Pakistan remarks.

He said that Pakistan has played a key role in helping achieve stability in Afghanistan, adding that thw world has acknowledged Islamabad’s efforts for the peace process.

Last month, the Afghan official in an event in eastern Nangarhar province not only repeated his allegations against Pakistan but also called it a “brothel house.”

On May 17, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement rejected the baseless allegation by the Afghan leadership.

“Pakistan has conveyed its serious concerns to the Afghan side by making a strong demarche with the Ambassador of Afghanistan in Islamabad on the recent irresponsible statements and baseless allegations made by the Afghan leadership,” the FO had said.

Pakistan has emphasized that groundless accusations erode trust and vitiate the environment between the two brotherly countries and disregard constructive role being played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

The Afghan side has been urged to effectively utilize the available forums like Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) to address all bilateral issues, it had added.