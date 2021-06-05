#Indian actor arrested for 'raping' 5-year-old girl

09:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
#Indian actor arrested for 'raping' 5-year-old girl
Share

MUMBAI – Indian police arrested TV actor Pearl V Puri for allegedly molesting and raping a minor girl, said officials on Saturday.

 The action was taken against the actor by Palghar police in Maharashtra as a case has been registered against him under charges of IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for raping the girl two yeas ago.

A complaint against the "Naagin 3" actor was lodged by victim’s family, accusing him of raping the five-year-old minor.

Pearl began his acting career from the 2013 show "Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat" while he rose to fame with his performance in Ekta Kapoor's "Naagin 3" and "Bepanah Pyaar" drama serials.

The actor is yet to make a statement in this regard.

A local court in Vasai has sent Puri to jail on judicial remand. 

Indian court dismisses Juhi Chawala’s 5G ... 07:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

NEW DELHI – A court in India dismissed a petition filed by Bollywood star Juhi Chawla against the rollout of 5G ...

More From This Category
Watch: Leaked video of TikTok star Anmol Noor ...
07:32 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Bollywood stars mark World Environment Day
07:02 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Here's why Hadiqa Kiani refused to work in drama ...
05:29 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Fawad Khan ‘all set’ for Hollywood debut
04:26 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Hania Aamir's latest video stirs storm on social ...
06:00 PM | 5 Jun, 2021
Hania Aamir all set to launch her fragrance line
03:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#Indian actor arrested for 'raping' 5-year-old girl
09:48 PM | 5 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr