Web Desk
05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali Zafar’s hit song ‘Jhoom’
More than a decade down and superstar Ali Zafar's blockbuster song 'Jhoom' continues to rule the hearts of the music buffs all around the globe.

‘Jhoom’ is currently trending across social media even after 11 years of its release as the Teefa in Trouble star's fans sent in their dance videos as a tribute to the 42-year-old singer.

Needless to say, the Jhoom frenzy is real as the fans grooved and danced to the tunes of Ali's peppy number than stormed the industry back in 2011. The internet is currently reminiscing about their favourite song.

Moreover, the rockstar received the Pride of Performance award on Pakistan Day alongside multiple actors from across the industry.

Earlier, Ali Zafar created an uproar on the internet by posting scandalous clicks of himself on his social media handle.

