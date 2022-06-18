Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair service’ for Karachiites in rainy season

KARACHI – Traffic police in Pakistan’s economic hub have rolled out free vehicle repairing service for its citizens who suffer the most due to a lack of proper infrastructure amid the rainy season.

D.I.G Traffic Karachi have reportedly started the service to keep the traffic rolling smoothly in the port city.

At least 26 vehicles will patrol Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, and other areas, carrying basic maintenance equipment to fix minor faults in vehicles.

کراچی کی مختلف سڑکوں پرکسی بھی وجہ سے اچانک کار یا موٹرسائیکل بند ہوجائے تو پریشان نا ہوں، ڈی آئی جی ٹریفک احمد نواز چیمہ کی جانب سے 26 خصوصی پٹرولنگ کاریں چلادی گئی#KarachiRain #moonsoon #patrolling #cars #TrafficPolice #Karachi@PoliceMediaCell @DMCSindhPolice pic.twitter.com/HBmwkp4b6Y — Traffic Police Karachi Official (@KtrafficpoliceE) June 17, 2022

From fixing punctured tires to reinflating flat tires, the patrolling team will also help tow cars. It will also help citizens to refuel their vehicles to get to the next fuel station.

Citizens can call the Helpline 1915 for assistance.