Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair service’ for Karachiites in rainy season
Web Desk
05:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair service’ for Karachiites in rainy season
Source: @CarsEnthusiast1 (Twitter)
Share

KARACHI – Traffic police in Pakistan’s economic hub have rolled out free vehicle repairing service for its citizens who suffer the most due to a lack of proper infrastructure amid the rainy season.

D.I.G Traffic Karachi have reportedly started the service to keep the traffic rolling smoothly in the port city.

At least 26 vehicles will patrol Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, and other areas, carrying basic maintenance equipment to fix minor faults in vehicles.

From fixing punctured tires to reinflating flat tires, the patrolling team will also help tow cars. It will also help citizens to refuel their vehicles to get to the next fuel station.

Citizens can call the Helpline 1915 for assistance.

Punjab police launch app to recover stolen mobile ... 06:52 PM | 8 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – The Punjab police department has launched a new mobile application to track the theft mobile phones and ...

More From This Category
Punjab follows Sindh to close markets early as ...
06:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra’s father challenges SHC verdict in ...
04:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Karachi court orders postmortem of late Aamir ...
02:21 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistani soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush: ...
01:32 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan credits Hamad Azhar-led team for ...
01:08 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Former MNA Jamshed Dasti's barat ceremony today
12:37 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in black sultry sheer gown
04:31 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr