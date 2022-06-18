Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair service’ for Karachiites in rainy season
Share
KARACHI – Traffic police in Pakistan’s economic hub have rolled out free vehicle repairing service for its citizens who suffer the most due to a lack of proper infrastructure amid the rainy season.
D.I.G Traffic Karachi have reportedly started the service to keep the traffic rolling smoothly in the port city.
At least 26 vehicles will patrol Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, and other areas, carrying basic maintenance equipment to fix minor faults in vehicles.
کراچی کی مختلف سڑکوں پرکسی بھی وجہ سے اچانک کار یا موٹرسائیکل بند ہوجائے تو پریشان نا ہوں، ڈی آئی جی ٹریفک احمد نواز چیمہ کی جانب سے 26 خصوصی پٹرولنگ کاریں چلادی گئی#KarachiRain #moonsoon #patrolling #cars #TrafficPolice #Karachi@PoliceMediaCell @DMCSindhPolice pic.twitter.com/HBmwkp4b6Y— Traffic Police Karachi Official (@KtrafficpoliceE) June 17, 2022
From fixing punctured tires to reinflating flat tires, the patrolling team will also help tow cars. It will also help citizens to refuel their vehicles to get to the next fuel station.
Citizens can call the Helpline 1915 for assistance.
Punjab police launch app to recover stolen mobile ... 06:52 PM | 8 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab police department has launched a new mobile application to track the theft mobile phones and ...
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Punjab follows Sindh to close markets early as power crisis worsens06:26 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Traffic police roll out ‘free car repair service’ for Karachiites ...05:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan relives glorious win against India in the final of the ...05:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Dua Zehra’s father challenges SHC verdict in Supreme Court04:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
-
- 'Heart Of Stone': Alia Bhatt drops new selfie from her first ...04:10 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Shahid Afridi Foundation helps revive public library in tribal ...03:48 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Shae Gill honoured to collaborate with Bilal Maqsood03:00 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022