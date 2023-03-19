Urwa Hocane calls out Nadeem Baig for ‘misrepresented her publicly’

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is known for her good looks and impeccable acting skills in the showbiz industry.

This time around, the Tich Button actress shared her side of the story days after a video clip on remarks against her by a renowned film and television director Nadeem Baig went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It is so unfortunate that the formats of our shows are such that each member of the industry has to put the other down for the sake of ratings in the garb of fun.”

A few days ago, the Meray Pass Tum Ho director Nadeem Baig alleged that a cast member during the shoot of Punjab of Nahi Jaongi who allegedly threw the most tantrums was Urwa Hocane.

However, Urwa Hocane was quick to respond to all the trolls saying that now that it’s come to this she would like to elaborate on her side of the story.

“Nadeem Bhai and I have only done one project together and had one difference of opinion about the song ‘Lak Hilna’ where we eventually went with his aesthetics, choice of song and the dance steps as I sensed he was unwilling to hold a discussion probably because as a society we have become so intolerant to a difference of opinion especially when it’s a woman.

“I am so hurt by how my personality is being misrepresented publicly merely for holding a healthy discussion on set which I believe is a basis to teamwork while in all these years it was never pointed out to me in person.

“I must admit some of it is my fault as when I started working and all through my initial years I was only wise enough to know that voicing one’s creative ideas/inputs is what one is supposed to do as a team.

“Today I am wiser to not be at a workplace where I sense regressive and repulsive behaviour towards having an idea/input and where one’s voice is impulsively dismissed as a woman,” she added.

“It’s hurtful and malicious. I really hope this makes everyone understand that these games can actually be harmful to someone’s mental health and well-being. Let’s take it easy on everyone. Let’s celebrate and encourage each other’s work and respect and motivate the good in each other while we still can, life is too short and all one is left with is regrets when it’s too late.”