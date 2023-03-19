Search

Lifestyle

Urwa Hocane calls out Nadeem Baig for ‘misrepresented her publicly’

Web Desk 09:54 AM | 19 Mar, 2023
Urwa Hocane calls out Nadeem Baig for ‘misrepresented her publicly’
Source: Instagram

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane is known for her good looks and impeccable acting skills in the showbiz industry. 

This time around, the Tich Button actress shared her side of the story days after a video clip on remarks against her by a renowned film and television director Nadeem Baig went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It is so unfortunate that the formats of our shows are such that each member of the industry has to put the other down for the sake of ratings in the garb of fun.”

A few days ago, the Meray Pass Tum Ho director Nadeem Baig alleged that a cast member during the shoot of Punjab of Nahi Jaongi who allegedly threw the most tantrums was Urwa Hocane.

However, Urwa Hocane was quick to respond to all the trolls saying that now that it’s come to this she would like to elaborate on her side of the story.

“Nadeem Bhai and I have only done one project together and had one difference of opinion about the song ‘Lak Hilna’ where we eventually went with his aesthetics, choice of song and the dance steps as I sensed he was unwilling to hold a discussion probably because as a society we have become so intolerant to a difference of opinion especially when it’s a woman.

“I am so hurt by how my personality is being misrepresented publicly merely for holding a healthy discussion on set which I believe is a basis to teamwork while in all these years it was never pointed out to me in person.

“I must admit some of it is my fault as when I started working and all through my initial years I was only wise enough to know that voicing one’s creative ideas/inputs is what one is supposed to do as a team.

“Today I am wiser to not be at a workplace where I sense regressive and repulsive behaviour towards having an idea/input and where one’s voice is impulsively dismissed as a woman,” she added.

“It’s hurtful and malicious. I really hope this makes everyone understand that these games can actually be harmful to someone’s mental health and well-being. Let’s take it easy on everyone. Let’s celebrate and encourage each other’s work and respect and motivate the good in each other while we still can, life is too short and all one is left with is regrets when it’s too late.”

Urwa Hocane spends fun day at Karachi's biggest ever Women Biker's Rally

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Aima Baig files Rs100 million defamation suit against news platform

04:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Netflix season two trailer of Georgina Rodriguez documentary out now

09:10 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Mehwish Hayat flaunts her sniper skills in latest video

11:52 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Aima Baig lashes out at a publication over misleading content

11:35 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shows off her archery skills

10:44 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Azekah Daniel speaks candidly about her journey from air hostess to actor

10:54 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Govt considers consulting legal team to ban PTI 

10:33 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope March 19, 2023

08:55 AM | 19 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.7 285.75
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 354
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.27
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: