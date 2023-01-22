Urwa Hocane spends fun day at Karachi's biggest ever Women Biker's Rally

Lollywood's accomplished actress Urwa Hocane is back in town to advocate for women's empowerment with her appearance at Karachi's biggest ever Women Biker's Rally held on Sunday, where more than 400 ladies bike riders revved their two-wheelers.

The Aik Pagal Si Larki diva, who is known for her strong personality, is often seen uplifting women whether on-screen or on off-screen.

The rally, which allows women to feel emancipated from societal and cultural restrictions, provides the sense of equal opportunities for women in all walks of life.

Accompanied by actresses Ushna Shah and Kubra Khan, the Udaari famed diva said that she "made the most of the campaign to polish her bike riding skills."

"Spent such a fun Sunday with all these amazing women at the Women Bike Rally by Pepsi Pakistan," captioned Hocane.

The actress opined, "women should be able to commute on bikes without judgement and eye rolls."

On the work front, Hocane was recently seen in Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat, and Meri Shehzadi.