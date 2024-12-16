Punjab Assembly approves Rs500,000 salary for MPAs

Punjab Assembly approves salary increase for members Amid Opposition Objections

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly has passed a bill to increase the salaries of its members by a majority vote, raising an MPA’s monthly salary to Rs500,000.

According to reports, the bill, which will come into effect on January 1, received significant support in the assembly. Following its approval, members were visibly delighted and congratulated each other.

However, Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar raised objections, questioning whether the bill aligns with the Parliamentary Rules Act of 1972.

Responding to the objection, Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan asserted that the bill fully complies with existing laws and commended the government for taking this step.