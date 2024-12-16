Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Jason Gillespie reveals lack of communication behind resignation as Pakistan coach

Jason Gillespie, the former head coach of Pakistan’s red-ball team, shared the reasons behind his resignation.

Gillespie, in an interview, expressed frustration over being kept in the dark regarding High-Performance Coach Tim Nielsen’s dismissal. “I was completely unaware of the decision not to retain Tim Nielsen. This lack of communication made me feel my job was becoming increasingly challenging,” he said.

Reflecting on past incidents, Gillespie added, “The situation made me question whether my presence was valued. The purpose of my role as Pakistan’s coach was diminishing, and my responsibilities had been reduced to conducting catching practice on match mornings.”

He emphasized the importance of seamless communication between the head coach, selectors, and other stakeholders.

“To plan effectively, I should at least be informed about the squad a day in advance. Working without this basic coordination became very difficult,” he stated.

Gillespie also revealed that he learned about the new selection committee through a text message after the first Test against England.

“There was no discussion with me about the selection committee’s changes or decisions, including the move to drop Babar Azam, which was made by the new committee,” he concluded.

Jason Gillespie resigns as Pakistan red-ball head coach

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

