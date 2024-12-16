Pakistan’s best electric sedan

As the electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow in Pakistan, competition among D-segment electric sedans is intensifying. The Deepal L07, BYD Seal Dynamic, and GWM Ora 7 Long Range Ultra are three prominent single-motor sedans competing for attention in this segment. Each offers a unique blend of style, technology, and practicality.

In this article, we will comprehensively compare these sedans, focusing on their exterior design, convenience features, interior and infotainment systems, safety, and additional specifications. We will examine how these models appeal to diverse buyer preferences. Whether you prioritize affordability, innovation, or extended range, this breakdown will assist you in determining which sedan best meets your needs.

Exterior and Convenience Features

The Deepal L07 and GWM Ora 7 feature sleek, frameless door windows, which add a premium touch to their designs—a feature that the BYD Seal lacks.



In terms of convenience, the Deepal L07 includes an advanced gesture recognition system. This innovative feature allows users to take selfies and control music playback using simple hand gestures, enhancing the overall driving experience with interactivity and fun. This gesture recognition capability is exclusive to the Deepal L07, as neither the GWM Ora 7 nor the BYD Seal offers similar functionality.

Exterior & Convenience Deepal L07 ORA 7 BYD Seal Dynamic Frameless Doors Yes Yes No Concealed Door Handles Yes Yes Yes Gesture Recognition Yes No No

Interior and Infotainment:

Interior and Technology Deepal L07 GWM Ora 7 BYD Seal Dynamic Interior Quality & Look Minimalist, luxurious, cocoon-like; large integrated screen, sporty feel. Classic sports car vibe with dual-tone leather and matte-silver finishes. Comfortable, modern, spacious cabin with uncluttered, minimalistic dashboard. Speakers 14 Sony speakers, including a driver headrest speaker. INFINITY 11-speaker setup. 12-speaker Dynaudio system. Infotainment System 14.6-inch Huawei Harmony OS with AI gesture and voice controls rotates toward the user. Standard 10.25-inch LCD screen. 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen (landscape/portrait). AR Head-up Display YES NO YES

Safety Features

All three vehicles—the Deepal L07, BYD Seal, and GWM Ora 7—are well-equipped with safety and driver-assistance features. Each model includes standard features such as multiple airbags (Deepal with 6, BYD and ORA 7 with 8), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), collision alerts, radar systems, and 360-degree cameras. They also provide safety components like seatbelt warning alarms, ISOFIX, and child anchors. This range of safety technology ensures that all three EVs offer robust protection and convenience for drivers and passengers alike.

Additional Specifications

The Deepal L07 excels in other specifications, further showcasing its performance and quality:

Minimum Turning Radius: The Deepal L07 is maneuverable, with a turning radius of 5.6 meters. This is equal to BYD Seal Dynamic 5.7 but slightly better than GWM Ora 7’s 5.8 meters.

Battery Warranty: Deepal L07’s 8-year or 240,000 km battery warranty surpasses BYD Seal Dynamic’s 160,000 km and GWM Ora 7’s 180,000 km, giving customers greater confidence in the battery’s longevity.

Vehicle Price (PKR) EV Dealership Network Battery Warranty Global Launch Year Deepal L07 13,999,000 20-location 3S dealer network 8 years / 240,000 km 2023 BYD Seal Dynamic 14,790,000 N/A 8 years / 160,000 km 2022 GWM Ora 7 15,299,000 15 8 years / 180,000 km 2022

In conclusion, the Deepal L07, GWM Ora 7, and BYD Seal Dynamic each offer unique strengths and features tailored to different buyer priorities within the D-segment market.

The Deepal L07 stands out with its competitive pricing, advanced features, award-winning design crafted in Italy by a German designer, and comprehensive aftersales support through 20 3S dealerships across Pakistan, making it the most value-driven choice.

The BYD Seal Dynamic appeals to those seeking an EV with a blend of modern and traditional aesthetics supported by a growing global reputation.

The GWM Ora 7 caters to drivers prioritising extended range paired with a refined and classic design. With these options, buyers can choose the model that best meets their needs: affordability, cutting-edge technology, or long-range capability.