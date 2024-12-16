Khawaja Asif calls PTI’s negotiation efforts a farce

ISLAMABAD – Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has dismissed the negotiation process with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a joke, stating that PTI has not sent any message to the government.

Speaking to the media outside the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif said he had inquired from his ministers who were part of the negotiation process just five minutes ago, and they confirmed that no contact had been made with them by PTI so far.

He added that PTI should inform the government if they want to initiate talks, and that the process should begin through the Speaker.

“PTI should make the first move, after which we will be in a position to respond,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also pointed out that PTI’s approach to negotiations needs to be assessed in light of their language before November 26, emphasising that there has been no change in PTI’s tone.

For negotiations to happen, he said, it is necessary to maintain silence in language and softness in tone.

“The founder of PTI should initiate talks with the government, as no one else within PTI holds any significant position,” he concluded.