Shireen Mazari among nine PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

ISLAMABAD – Former federal minister Shireen Mazari and eight other accused have been formally charged in the GHQ attack case linked to the May 9 incidents.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leader and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was transferred from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. However, the indictment proceedings against him were postponed.

Today, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi heard 14 cases related to the May 9 events. Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearings at Adiala Jail, marking the attendance of all accused before adjourning hearings for 13 cases until January 6.

The court also heard another case concerning the GHQ attack. Prominent figures, including former federal ministers Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Shireen Mazari, and Raja Basharat, appeared in the ATC.

During the proceedings, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was brought to Adiala Jail, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appeared in court.

The prosecution filed a petition to cancel bail for 23 accused, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, citing their continuous absence.

The court indicted Shireen Mazari, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Khadim Hussain, Zakirullah, Azeemullah Khan, Major Tahir Sadiq, Mehar Muhammad Javed, and Chaudhry Asif. It issued notices to all accused and adjourned the case until December 19.

Prosecutor Zaheer Shah revealed that Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ajmal Sabir, and Sikandar Bajwa refused to sign the charge sheets, claiming insufficient evidence against them and citing their pending Section 265-D applications.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan, and Sheikh Rashid met Imran Khan during the hearing. However, the PTI chairman did not address the media afterward.

Later, Shah Mahmood Qureshi was transported back to Lahore under tight security.

After the hearing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur arrived at Adiala Jail with full protocol. However, jail authorities denied him entry. His convoy was stopped at Gate 5, and his protocol officer was informed about the restriction. Subsequently, his convoy left for Gorakhpur.

