Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 tabled in National Assembly

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 Tabled In National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 was presented in the National Assembly by Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima.

The session, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, was adjourned until 11am the next day following the bill’s introduction.

Key Features of the Bill

Formation of a National Digital Commission: A 17-member commission headed by the Prime Minister, including the Chief Ministers of all provinces.

The commission will also include IT Minister as Vice-Chairman, five federal ministers, Chairpersons of FBR, NADRA, PTA, SECP, and the Governor of the State Bank.

Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) will be established with a three-member structure, approved by the PM.

Digital Master Plan

The bill aims to create a National Digital Master Plan to:

Digitize governance systems.

Transition Pakistan into a digital economy.

Involve stakeholders for strategic planning.

Monitor implementation through annual reviews.

Supervisory and Financial Setup

A nine-member oversight committee will supervise PDA’s activities.

A Digital National Fund will be created to meet financial requirements.

Digital Nation Goals

Centralize records, such as land, health, birth, and ID data, into one platform.

Enable unified data access to track assets and activities efficiently.

The bill sets a roadmap for digital transformation, aiming to enhance governance and public service delivery through technology.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk

