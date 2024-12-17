Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Rates on 17 December 2024

KARACHI— Gold Prices in Pakistan are at Rs277,000 per tola, while price of 10 grams stands at Rs237,482 on December 17 2024 Tuesday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,783 per tola, 21 Karat 247,975 and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs277,000 per 10 Grams Rs237,482

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad