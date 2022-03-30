vivo V23 Series — offering fascinating design and unbeatable performance

LAHORE - In today’s day and age, we rely the most on our smartphone. Whether it is to capture our most precious moments, getting a task done quickly, storing lifetime of memories, compliment your style, and so much more! With such endless lists of requirements, there are not many smartphones out there in the market that provide all such features and not every smartphone understands these requirements.

vivo, the global technology brand, is known for its unique designs, high resolution cameras, high speed performance and best-in class innovative technologies. Understanding the endless demands and delivering quality solutions is what differentiates vivo from the clutter. And with the recent launch of its flagship V23 Series, it has shook the smartphone market. The V series is known for its premium features and design. And keeping that legacy alive, vivo V23 Series offers its users a wholesome experience with overloaded features and best-in class technology.

Luxurious Colour Changing Fluorite AG Design

The vivo V23 5G is the first smartphone in the market to offer color-changing glass on the back. The unique technology offers a magical design that quickly turns from light gold to blue-green when exposed to sunlight. Once the light source is moved away, the smartphone slowly returns to light gold and provide a luxurious finish and innovative design. The colour-changing is mesmerising and a treat for the eyes.

The vivo V23e offers a luxurious Fluorite AG Glass provides glitter finish and a galaxy-like design. The colours give V23e a premium look, adding a spectrum of colours from different angles on top of its enhanced fashionable style. V23e reaffirms the brand's commitment to user-centric design with a blend of technology and nature. Overall, the smartphone has a minimalistic and aesthetic design.

Fast and Reliable Performance

Users prefer a reliable smartphone, with a fast processor, massive storage and fast charging battery. vivo V23 5G provides a fast and reliable experience to the users. V23 5G boasts a 12GB RAM along with a 4GB Extendable RAM and 256GB ROM allowing users to run multiple apps and high-resolution games without any lack or buffer.

The RAM 2.0 adds 4GB of RAM to the vivo V23e, making it more efficient and giving a lag-free and better user experience. It runs on Fun touch OS 12 as part of vivo's ongoing efforts to improve the operating system to meet the demands of individual users.

The 44W Flash Charge feature in the vivo V23e allows it to charge in a flash. The 44W Flash Charge's offers an uninterrupted use experience throughout the day by allowing the users to completely charge the smartphone in a quick span of time and never miss any moment. With the Flash Charge technology, the users don’t have to worry about performance and battery.

Design and performance have surpassed other features and have become on the priority for the users and what makes a smartphone stand out in the market. vivo V23 Series has already become one of the most loved flagship smartphone series. vivo has set a big milestone and constantly working to provide innovation and solution to the changing needs of the consumers.