Actress Namra Shahid ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony
Pakistani actress Namra Shahid has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony and needless to say, the pictures and videos from her wedding celebration are winning hearts.
The Romeo Weds Heer actor looked exquisite in a heavily embellished red lehenga with diamond-studded jewels. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a white shalwar kurta.
Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup full glammed up and dewy. The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits went viral on social media.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Namra Shahid was praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht e Khaak starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in the lead roles.
