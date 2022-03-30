Actress Namra Shahid ties the knot in a beautiful ceremony
03:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Pakistani actress Namra Shahid has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony and needless to say, the pictures and videos from her wedding celebration are winning hearts.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor looked exquisite in a heavily embellished red lehenga with diamond-studded jewels. On the other hand, the groom was dressed in a white shalwar kurta.

Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup full glammed up and dewy. The newlyweds certainly make a beautiful couple and their stunning portraits went viral on social media.

On the work front, Namra Shahid was praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht e Khaak starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed in the lead roles.

