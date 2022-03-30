Saba Qamar’s killer dance moves in ‘Jhanjarya’ set internet on fire
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is back with her sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks. This time around, the Cheekh actor set the internet ablaze as she grooved to the beats of her new electrifying song 'Jhanjarya'.
Leaving the temperature soaring high, the 37-year-old looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her upcoming hit with panache and effortless grace.
Saba turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song, saying “Jhanjarya from Ghabrana Nahi Hai is out today! Check out this dance number I had a ton of fun being a part of and let me know what you think! ????"
The netizens sprung into action immediately and showered Qamar with admiration and heaped praises on her latest offering. Others have expressed disappointment and explained that the song has failed to impress.
Starring Saba Qamar, Zahid Ahmed, Syed Jibran, and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It is slated for an Eid ul Fitr release in 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.
Saba Qamar hopeful of working in Bollywood again 05:05 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the ...
