Ayesha Omar's first TikTok video goes viral
TikTok is becoming the most trending social network in the world. Celebrities from all over the globe have been joining the medium and now Ayesha Omar is the newest addition to the list.
The Yalghaar star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.
Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared her first TikTok video and left her fans bedazzled with her alluring dance moves.
"Whose Bad?You know it.I’m finally on @tiktok⚡️ Check my stories to find me. Or click on the link in bio.", captioned the Bulbulay star.
On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her ... 06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and popular host Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show Time Out with ...
