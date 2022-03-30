Ayesha Omar's first TikTok video goes viral

Web Desk
04:37 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Ayesha Omar's first TikTok video goes viral
Source: @ayesha.m.omar (Instagram)
Share

TikTok is becoming the most trending social network in the world. Celebrities from all over the globe have been joining the medium and now Ayesha Omar is the newest addition to the list.

The Yalghaar star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared her first TikTok video and left her fans bedazzled with her alluring dance moves.

"Whose Bad?You know it.I’m finally on @tiktok⚡️ Check my stories to find me. Or click on the link in bio.", captioned the Bulbulay star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her ... 06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and popular host Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show Time Out with ...

More From This Category
Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze
06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat makes heads turn with jaw-dropping ...
06:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Saba Qamar’s killer dance moves in ...
04:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Actress Namra Shahid ties the knot in a beautiful ...
03:45 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video
05:48 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Indian influencer Silky recreates Nadia Afgan's ...
06:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas’ new photos set internet ablaze
06:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr