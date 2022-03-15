Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram

06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
Source: @ayesha.m.omar/@esbilgic (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and popular host Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan where they discussed career goals, personal life and much more.

The Karachi Se Lahore star also spilt the beans on the fact that Esra Bilgic is following her on Instagram.

The Turkish beauty rose to the pinnacle of fame for essaying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018.

The Bulbulay diva delved into details about how the Ramo star started following her on social media, “I have no idea how and why Esra Bilgic started following me as I personally don’t know her but I would definitely love to know about her."

"Well, there can be a lot of possibilities maybe she liked any of my statements or something that I did but at that time I was the only Pakistani celebrity whom she followed."

Furthermore, the Yalghaar actress expressed her fondness for the character of Halime Sultan (Esra) and her work.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal. 

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks stunning with ... 03:20 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck ...

More From This Category
Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz spotted vacationing in ...
06:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Emraan Hashmi's Pakistani lookalike sends ...
03:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Alia Bhatt drops first look from upcoming movie ...
02:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Hania Aamir’s new dance video goes viral
09:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his ...
08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Video of Ali Zafar singing brother Danyal's song ...
07:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr