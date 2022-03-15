Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and popular host Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show Time Out with Ahsan Khan where they discussed career goals, personal life and much more.

The Karachi Se Lahore star also spilt the beans on the fact that Esra Bilgic is following her on Instagram.

The Turkish beauty rose to the pinnacle of fame for essaying the role of Halime Hatun in the Turkish historical television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018.

The Bulbulay diva delved into details about how the Ramo star started following her on social media, “I have no idea how and why Esra Bilgic started following me as I personally don’t know her but I would definitely love to know about her."

"Well, there can be a lot of possibilities maybe she liked any of my statements or something that I did but at that time I was the only Pakistani celebrity whom she followed."

Furthermore, the Yalghaar actress expressed her fondness for the character of Halime Sultan (Esra) and her work.

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.