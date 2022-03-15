Hassan Khawar vows to help PCF for cycling uplift

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Hassan Khawar has said that cycling is a very healthy sport and he is keen to promote cycling in every corner of the country with the aim of making every citizen fit, healthy and strong.

Hassan Khawar said this during a special meeting with Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair and Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) President Adnan Ehsan Khan at his office. During the meeting, a plan of action was worked out for the promotion of cycling and tourism at the level of Punjab and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, SACM Hassan Khawar said: “We will conduct a great number of cycling events in Pakistan with the cooperation of Pakistan Cycling Federation as well as Punjab Cycling Association. It is a very healthy sport and every Pakistani should go for it as it can help in keeping them fit, healthy and strong.”

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan thanked the SACM Hassan Khawar for his interest in cycling and for his all-support in its development in Punjab as well as in Pakistan. “This is great cause to help the PCF and PCA in promoting cycling across the country.”

Moazzam added that he has great plans for cycling promotion and development in Pakistan. “To execute these plans, first we need the govt’s patronage and its major organizations’ support and then the financial support from corporate giants, and altogether, we can take Pakistan cycling to new heights.

“When we talk about facilities and compare them with our neighbours like India, Iran and Bangladesh, we lack far behind from them. We don’t even have a single international-standard cycling velodrome, where we can train and prepare our cyclists for international events. It’s the main responsibility of government to first provide such basic facilities to the athletes so that they may train well and win international glories for Pakistan,” the PCF Secretary asserted.