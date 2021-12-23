Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks stunning with Arslan Butt in latest clicks
Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her one glimpse.
The 29-year-old gorgeous actress is a stellar actor and a star performer who has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the admirers hooked.
This time around , the Turkish beauty and Pakistani heartthrob Arslan Butt joined hands for a special project.
Dressed in a gorgeous vibrant ethnic outfit , Esra looked breathtakingly beautiful whilst dancing in a Mehendi event for a latest TVC shoot.
Turning to Instagram , the Chupke Chupke star penned a cute note,"The Beautiful Encounter! You’re a world class Artist with even bigger heart! May Allah safeguard you from evil eye! Much love & respect for you."
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.
