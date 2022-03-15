PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik inaugurates Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Lahore
Web Desk
07:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik inaugurates Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Lahore
Share

The Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday. 

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament director, inaugurated the event at a colorful opening ceremony, which was also attended by players, their families and tennis lovers. The matches were also played in the different age categories and the top seeds advanced to the next round. 

Rashid Malik thanked Sapphire Director Shayan Abdullah for the promotion of tennis in Punjab. “This is the second event being sponsored by Sapphire, who are taking keen interest in the promotion of tennis in Punjab. The PLTA has plans to conduct maximum number of tennis events this year too with the aim of promoting junior tennis and producing future tennis stars that can help the country earn international laurels.”

In the U-18 first round, Asad Zaman beat Abis Rebal 8-0, Amir Mazari beat Hanzla Anwar 8-2, Hunain Younis beat Aoun Raza 8-5. In the boys U-16 first round, Asad Zaman beat Abdur Rehman 8-0. In the U-14 first round, Aalay Husnain beat M Ibrahim Qadir 8-5, Eesa Bilal beat Hamza Ahmad 8-2. In the U-12 first round, Ismail Aftab beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh.

More From This Category
MidCity President of Pakistan National Open Polo ...
11:32 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Waqas wins ‘Mr. GCU 2021-22’ title
11:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Hassan Khawar vows to help PCF for cycling uplift
07:52 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PCB to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to raise ...
08:49 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Netizens in awe as Lahore Qalandars to build ...
07:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Pakistan’s Sidra Amin makes history in ICC ...
10:49 AM | 14 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr