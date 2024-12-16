Pakistan to face South Africa in first ODI tomorrow

The first match of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played tomorrow.

Following the T20 series, the ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa will begin tomorrow.

The first ODI will take place at Boland Park.

On Monday, Pakistani players held a practice session in preparation for the first ODI, during which the series trophy was also unveiled.

Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan and South African captain Temba Bavuma attended the ceremony.

South African captain Temba Bavuma will miss the first ODI due to workload management, and Adam Markram will lead the team in his place.

So far, the two teams have played 83 ODI matches, with South Africa winning 52 and Pakistan winning 30. One match ended in a no result.

It is worth mentioning that the third and final T20 match between Pakistan and South Africa was washed out by rain, resulting in South Africa winning the three-match T20 series 2-0.