Global efforts needed for economic uplift of Afghanistan, says COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized that for regional peace and stability there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.
He stated this during a meeting with Major General Sheikh Abdul Aziz Bin Saud Al Khalifa, Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard (BNG) at GHQ, said ISPR in a statement.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.
Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long term & multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.
