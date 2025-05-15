Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $71m to $10.40b

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan has stated that the country’s official foreign exchange reserves saw a significant increase during the past week, while the next tranche of the IMF loan will be reflected in the data to be released next week.

According to the central bank’s figures, official foreign reserves rose by $71 million during the week ending May 9, bringing the total to $10.4031 billion.

The State Bank also reported that the total foreign exchange reserves as of May 9 stood at $15.6131 billion.

According to the data, commercial banks currently hold reserves of $5.2107 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan clarified that the second tranche of the IMF loan, amounting to $1.023 billion, will be included in the figures released on May 16.