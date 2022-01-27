Pakistan joins hands with Turkey to develop satellite projects
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the executive and national space agency of Pakistan, signed a cooperation agreement with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to develop space and satellite projects.
Turkish defense giant TAI and SUPARCO will carry out joint studies on electric communication satellites and other space projects within the scope of the agreement signed on Wednesday, Turkish media reported.
"We have signed a cooperation deal with the SUPARCO to develop satellite projects. We wish good luck for the two countries,” said TAI in a statement on Twitter.
In Dec. 2019, TAI launched its first office in Pakistan at the National Science and Technology Park.
Speaking at the Satellite Technologies Week held in December, TAI CEO Temel Kotil said that they are looking for new customers for the SmallGEO satellite, a telecommunications satellite platform that works with an electric propulsion system, Daily Sabah reported.
“It looks like we found a customer, but we don't share it because it has not been finalized. If it does, we will build three more satellites. A fourth customer also showed up. When these are finalized, we will reach five satellites in total,” said Kotil.
Turkey launching 50 new development projects in ... 10:17 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will be launching almost 50 new projects in ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
- Pakistan joins hands with Turkey to develop satellite projects05:54 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran takes notice of police violence against MQM-P protest in ...05:36 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- US, Pakistan navies hold joint exercise in Arabian Sea05:16 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Faysal Quraishi apologises to Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for ...04:33 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony03:45 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021