Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her singing skills in new viral video

Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay, and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.

The fact that she is a talent powerhouse comes as no surprise given she hails from a family of gifted individuals like her mother Asma Abbas, aunty Bushra Ansari, husband Asad Siddiqui and many more.

This time around, the Parey Hut Love actors have won hearts as she dropped a glimpse of her family having a fun-filled routine and winning hearts with their musical evening. The cute video had her mother and brother showcasing their skills.

"youu are the words to my music Ahmed bhai. I love you and I wish you nothing but the best of the best in the world. And I promise to be by your side on each and every step of your life. ( InshAllah) @ahmadabbasgill ????

May we always spend our evenings like this ???????????? @asmaabbasgill

And please don’t miss my husband in the back @asadsidofficial", captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.