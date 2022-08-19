Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her singing skills in new viral video
Share
Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas has given memorable performances in television plays like Khamoshi, Lamhay, and Qaid and displayed impeccable acting skills in her movies Chhalawa and Parey Hut Love.
The fact that she is a talent powerhouse comes as no surprise given she hails from a family of gifted individuals like her mother Asma Abbas, aunty Bushra Ansari, husband Asad Siddiqui and many more.
This time around, the Parey Hut Love actors have won hearts as she dropped a glimpse of her family having a fun-filled routine and winning hearts with their musical evening. The cute video had her mother and brother showcasing their skills.
"youu are the words to my music Ahmed bhai. I love you and I wish you nothing but the best of the best in the world. And I promise to be by your side on each and every step of your life. ( InshAllah) @ahmadabbasgill ????
May we always spend our evenings like this ???????????? @asmaabbasgill
And please don’t miss my husband in the back @asadsidofficial", captioned the Ehd e Wafa star.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.
Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s hilarious ... 09:39 AM | 12 Aug, 2022
LAHORE – Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Khan and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Why is it important to remember the man behind our national anthem?04:18 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
- FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case03:04 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
- Watch: World’s heaviest baby panda born in China02:31 PM | 19 Aug, 2022
-
-
- Saboor Aly teases husband Ali Ansari in a hilarious video07:59 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022