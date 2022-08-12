Zara Noor Abbas and Merub Ali’s hilarious sleepover video wins internet
LAHORE – Lollywood diva Zara Noor Abbas Khan and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown as the duo have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.
This time around, Merub has shared a video on Instagram Stories, doing shenanigans with Zara Noor Abbas.
Zara looks adorable as she made some funny facial expression in the sleepover video with Merub, who captioned the video as: “I Miss You”.
A day earlier, Zara left her massive fan following delighted with her new hair makeover.
The Parey Hut Love star revamped her look with a haircut serving major hair goals – and her fans are loving it.
On the work front, Zara Noor has been praised for her spectacular performance in the political drama serial Badshah Begum.
Merub Ali's cute interaction with Sarah ...
Lollywood diva Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak and the rising star Merub Ali are proving to be the new BFFs in Ktown ...
