Sara Ali Khan gets dolled up by Pakistani stylist Zahra Sarfraz
Another milestone unlocked for the Pakistani fashion industry as a jumble of talent aka stylist Zahra Sarfraz was chosen from Pakistan to style Bollywood’s Sara Ali Khan for an international cover shoot in London.
Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan was earlier spotted with ace Pakistani fashion designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Speculations began if there is a fashion collaboration on the cards between the duo.
However, the Kedarnath star's recent pictures confirm that Zahra of Pakistan’s first styling agency Glam Gencyy has helped styling the Indian actor.
On the work front, Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Khan. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.
