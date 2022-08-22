Foodies & Friends celebrate five years to helping people to start new businesses

LAHORE - Foodies & Friends is a community which started as a social media platform for food lovers and turned into a source of learning, opportunities to grow and a home where they have found friends like family.

On August 14, 2022, Foodies & Friends has completed 5 years, Group management has decided to celebrate it along with Pakistan Independence Day.

We have talked to Rana Khurram Ali, Founder & Admin of Foodies & Friends and he briefed us that he founded Foodies & Friends five years ago with a dream to change the life of Homemakers, in this time, the group played a major role in talent promotion, women empowerment by arranging healthy activities.

F&F is working with major brands in Pakistan and providing opportunities for women which includes setting up their businesses.

The members of FnF gathered in all greens and whites, kids dressed in traditional national dresses, and even some kids dressed as soldiers and Fatima Jinnah to celebrate. A drum circle was arranged where all members play the drums and celebrated the event.

A National song competition was held where more than 35 people from all over Pakistan participated.

We also spoke to Mrs Asma Khurram, Sadia Kashif Nazir, Fatima Butt, Nisa Anwar and Umbreen Mahar and they all explained to us the different initiatives taken by F&F during previous years and informed us that F&F is now family and a second home for many people.

The whole gathering was charged with the celebration of FnF and enthusiasm for Pakistan's Day.

Wishing Pakistan a prosperous future and FnF more successful years ahead.