Pakistani journalist Jameel Farooqui arrested over 'false claims of torture on Shahbaz Gill'
Web Desk
04:53 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Pakistani journalist Jameel Farooqui arrested over 'false claims of torture on Shahbaz Gill'
Source: @jameel.farooqui.official (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Noted TV anchorperson and journalist Jameel Farooqui was arrested in port city Karachi for making ‘false claims’ of assault on Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

The whereabouts of Mr. Farooqui remained unknown today as federal police confirmed detaining him in Karachi for falsely accusing the force of physically and sexually assaulting the PTI leader.

Reports in local media said a case has been registered against Mr. Farooqui at the Ramna police station under sections related to defamation, printing, or engraving matter known to be defamatory, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions.

It was reported that the accused made false claims related to the assault on Imran Khan’s close aide.

A magistrate was a complainant who mentioned that he had seen a clip circulating in different groups on his phone where Mr. Farooqui, shared graphic details of the Islamabad police’s alleged torture of the Gill.

He maintained that the journalist attempted to discredit the cops with false allegations, which was tantamount to obstructing the investigation. Jameel, who also does Vlogs on video streaming site, tried to distract police, create anarchy and provoke the public against officials.

The development comes as Shehbaz-led ruling alliance adopted high-handed tactics against critics.

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the government was using coercive tactics to control a few media groups. “But the days of cruelty are numbered,” he said.

Sami Ibrahim, an anchorperson of Bol TV, said the journalist was arrested for producing a vlog that was nothing but a political satire.

Media unions also condemned Farooqui’s arrest and subsequent disappearance and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the violation of human rights and vindictive policy against the media persons.

Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, ... 10:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and TV program host Sami Ibrahim allegedly comes under attack on Friday night in ...

More From This Category
Foodies & Friends celebrate five years with new ...
04:37 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Balochistan closes schools as unprecedented rains ...
02:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
PIA announces cut in China fare for Pakistani ...
02:06 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
US condoles death of Pakistani soldiers in Azad ...
01:20 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
Imran Khan gets protective bail to avoid arrest ...
10:41 AM | 22 Aug, 2022
Jordanian Princes Sarah in Pakistan for maternal, ...
10:17 AM | 22 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas’ new dance video sets internet on fire
04:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr