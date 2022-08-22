Pakistani journalist Jameel Farooqui arrested over 'false claims of torture on Shahbaz Gill'

ISLAMABAD – Noted TV anchorperson and journalist Jameel Farooqui was arrested in port city Karachi for making ‘false claims’ of assault on Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

The whereabouts of Mr. Farooqui remained unknown today as federal police confirmed detaining him in Karachi for falsely accusing the force of physically and sexually assaulting the PTI leader.

Reports in local media said a case has been registered against Mr. Farooqui at the Ramna police station under sections related to defamation, printing, or engraving matter known to be defamatory, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions.

It was reported that the accused made false claims related to the assault on Imran Khan’s close aide.

A magistrate was a complainant who mentioned that he had seen a clip circulating in different groups on his phone where Mr. Farooqui, shared graphic details of the Islamabad police’s alleged torture of the Gill.

He maintained that the journalist attempted to discredit the cops with false allegations, which was tantamount to obstructing the investigation. Jameel, who also does Vlogs on video streaming site, tried to distract police, create anarchy and provoke the public against officials.

The development comes as Shehbaz-led ruling alliance adopted high-handed tactics against critics.

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the government was using coercive tactics to control a few media groups. “But the days of cruelty are numbered,” he said.

Sami Ibrahim, an anchorperson of Bol TV, said the journalist was arrested for producing a vlog that was nothing but a political satire.

ابھی معلوم ہوا کہ @BOLNewsOfficial کے @FarooquiJameel کو گرفتارکر لیا گیا ہے،جب سے پاکستان میں الیکٹرونک میڈیا شروع ہوااب تک اس طرح کی سنسرشپ دھونس دھاندلی کی کوئ مثال نہیں ملتی،بدقسمتی سے چند میڈیا گروپس کو مناپلی دینے کیلئے ریاست کا جبر استعمال ہو رہا ہےلیکن ظلم کے دن تھوڑے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 22, 2022

Media unions also condemned Farooqui’s arrest and subsequent disappearance and urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the violation of human rights and vindictive policy against the media persons.