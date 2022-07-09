Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, tortured in Pakistani capital

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and TV program host Sami Ibrahim allegedly comes under attack on Friday night in the country’s federal capital.

Reports in local media said the televangelist was tortured by ‘unidentified men’ in Islamabad.

The journalist, who has been actively grilling security establishment, said unidentified men surrounded him while coming outside his office and subjected him to torture.

Sami mentioned that he sustained injuries in the attack, adding that the attackers were driving a vehicle with a green number plate and they also filmed the incident.

A team of capital cops have reportedly reached Bol TV anchor to record his statement following the attack. An initial investigation was also launched to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

The recent attack comes days after attackers attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore.

Earlier, several human rights organisations condemned the assault on journalists which are intended to silence independent voices. Several TV anchors are taking aggressive positions against a group that many believe sparked such cases.