Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, tortured in Pakistani capital
Share
ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and TV program host Sami Ibrahim allegedly comes under attack on Friday night in the country’s federal capital.
Reports in local media said the televangelist was tortured by ‘unidentified men’ in Islamabad.
The journalist, who has been actively grilling security establishment, said unidentified men surrounded him while coming outside his office and subjected him to torture.
#ٹکر_کے_لوگ_ملے— Maham (@Mahi_136) July 9, 2022
Senior journalist Sami Ibrahim giving details about the attack#میں_بھی_عمران_ریاض_ہوں
pic.twitter.com/tuE1y1dYlG
Sami mentioned that he sustained injuries in the attack, adding that the attackers were driving a vehicle with a green number plate and they also filmed the incident.
A team of capital cops have reportedly reached Bol TV anchor to record his statement following the attack. An initial investigation was also launched to ascertain the motive behind the incident.
The recent attack comes days after attackers attacked senior journalist Ayaz Amir when he was on his way back home in Lahore.
Journalist Sami Ibrahim booked under PECA act for ... 05:50 PM | 8 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators have launched an inquiry against senior journalist Sami Ibrahim for his ...
Earlier, several human rights organisations condemned the assault on journalists which are intended to silence independent voices. Several TV anchors are taking aggressive positions against a group that many believe sparked such cases.
Lahore court grants bail to journalist Imran Riaz ... 06:44 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested in several cases including treason, gets bail as a ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani climbers set new record by raising biggest flag at KP’s ...10:54 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Defiant journalist Sami Ibrahim attacked, tortured in Pakistani ...10:15 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Rana Sanaullah complained to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in ‘mala ...09:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- PML-N ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique step down08:59 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill amuses fans with funny Sushi video05:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Watch: Reema Khan gets emotional as she meets Abida Parveen06:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Hira Mani shares photos in rain to stir storm on social media07:40 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022